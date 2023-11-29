Kharge best suited as Congress chief at crucial juncture when people in power are subverting all principle by which India thrives: Sonia

New Delhi, Nov 29 Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday asserted that party chief Mallikarjun Kharge helms the party at a crucial juncture when those in power, unhinged from constitutional and institutional values, are subverting or demolishing all those institutions, systems and principles by which India has thrived since Independence.

Sonia Gandhi also said that Kharge has shared many of her burdens and added that as a strong organisational leader he enjoys the party’s confidence and is best suited to lead the Congress in this historic battle for India.

Speaking at the unveiling of the felicitation volume titled, 'Mallikarjun Kharge: Political Engagement with Compassion, Justice, and Inclusive Development' on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s 50 years in electoral politics, Sonia Gandhi said, “Fifty years is a long period in politics. Kharge didn’t just survive the unpredictable course but he continued to rise higher and higher throughout his political career.”

The former Congress chief said that not once did Kharge compromise on his ideologies or drift away from the cause of the poor. She added that not once did he compromise on dignity and conduct to win political battles.

“That is why today Kharge stands tall as the President of the Congress,” she said.

She also pointed out that Kharge has served with “distinction” in every post and responsibility he has shouldered, whether it is at the block, district, state or national level.

“He has always placed party and organisation above his personal interest. No matter how high or low the status of his colleagues he is always consensual and collaborative,” she said.

“To me, personally Kharge has been a wise companion and a pillar of strength. He has shared many of my burdens with stoic courage and unwavering kindness,” the Congress leader said.

“Today, he helms the Congress at a crucial juncture. Those in power unhinged from constitutional and institutional values are subverting or demolishing all those institution, systems and principles by which India has thrived since our Independence. As a strong organisational leader, who enjoys the confidence Kharge is best suited to lead the Congress in this historic battle for India.

“In this, he has my steadfast support and that of the Congress,” she said.

Sonia Gandhi also pointed out that Kharge’s illustrious life and work exemplifies the values the founders and architects of modern India expressed.

“Embodying the indomitable Indian spirit, he has overcome multiple adversaries in his journey. Leading by example he symbolises the belief that no matter who you are and where you come from, you can rise to ever greater height in the service of the nation. That is and will continue to be an inspiration to millions of Indians drawn to be in public service,” Sonia Gandhi, who has been the longest-serving President of the Congress said.

She added, “When India became Independent, as all of us know, we were one of the poorest nations and literacy was 16 per cent. We had no industrial base but we grew collectively marching shoulder to shoulder under the leadership of the Congress, overcoming massive obstacles.

“That was because of the party’s long experience in the freedom struggle and its sacrifice, its ideologies and its indomitable spirits. It was the Congress party which shaped Kharge. Faced with communalism and discrimination at a tender age, he consciously chose to be secular and liberal.”

“Faced with poverty and discrimination, he courageously embraced compassion towards all. This is what made him consciously choose to work for the public good, to empower the weakest and most vulnerable of the society,” Sonia Gandhi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli said, highlighting the struggles of the Congress President.

