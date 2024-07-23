Kharge blasts budget, accuses government of throne-saving priorities

New Delhi, July 23 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Union Budget on Tuesday, describing it as "disappointing" and suggesting it was crafted primarily to maintain political power and "save the throne". He also flayed the budget allocations, claiming these prioritised political survival over the needs of the nation.

According to Kharge, the Budget appeared to satisfy only a select few, neglecting the broader interests of India's 140 crore people.

Speaking to reporters following the presentation of the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, the Congress chief slammed the Budget for neglecting various sections of society, including the middle class, farmers, youth, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and others. He alleged that the Budget was tailored to appease just two associates of the Prime Minister, a fact he claimed would soon become evident.

Kharge expressed disappointment that the budget did not address longstanding issues of farmers, such as legal guarantees for Minimum Support Prices (MSP), fertiliser subsidies, and other concerns, which the party had anticipated. He noted the absence of any provisions in the budget for passenger safety or the filling of vacant positions in the railways, a concern he raised given his prior role as Railway Minister.

The Congress President criticised the budget for lacking provisions to handle recurring natural disasters like devastating floods, citing recent incidents in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra. He questioned the government's preparedness and special measures taken in response. He accused the BJP government of neglecting Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and backward classes, suggesting retribution due to their significant support for the opposition bloc in recent elections.

Kharge also noted the absence of budgetary allocation for a caste census. Highlighting the issue of inflation affecting the entire nation, he criticised the budget for failing to address rising prices that are causing widespread suffering.

Regarding social welfare schemes, he contrasted the current government's record unfavourably with that of the previous UPA government, which implemented initiatives such as MGNREGA, the Food Security Act, the Health Mission, the Right to Education, and the Mid-Day Meal Scheme. He questioned whether the BJP government had introduced any comparable schemes over the past decade. Kharge also announced his intention to expose what he described as ten major falsehoods by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he accused of habitual dishonesty.

