Kharge calls for Opposition unity against BJP

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday called for unity among the Opposition parties, saying that the issue of the leadership of such a front shouldn't be an issue.

Reacting to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's statement that he's not interested to be the chairperson of the UPA, Kharge said, "It is not the issue of who will become what, all party and party leaders have to be united to fight against the BJP. By raising the issue of who will be the chairperson of the UPA, an attempt is being made to dilute the unity of the opposition parties against the BJP."

The Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha also added that they will raise the issue of price hikes in petrol and diesel as well as the rising inflation in Parliament.

Kharge said, "Congress and other opposition parties will raise the issue of increase in the price of petrol and diesel, including inflation in both the Houses of Parliament."

He added, "The central government is looting the money of the poor by increasing the prices of petrol and diesel by more than eight rupees in 10 days. Moreover, the government has also reduced the subsidy on fertilizers, due to which inflation will increase further."

Earlier, the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar had stated that he is not at all interested in leading the anti-BJP bloc.

Sharad Pawar had further added that he will work to bring parties together to strengthen the bloc.

The price of petrol and diesel in Delhi is Rs 103.81 per litre and Rs 95.07 per litre respectively today (increased by 40 paise), whereas, in Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre is Rs 118.83 (increased by 84 paise) and Rs 103.07 (increased by 43 paise).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor