Kharge, Congress MPs to miss President's address due to flight delays

Several Congress MPs, including Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, will not be able to attend the President's address to a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament due to delayed flights from Srinagar on account of inclement weather.

Party leader Jairam Ramesh said several Congress leaders and MPs are in Srinagar for the concluding events of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday.

Congress leaders could not attend the meeting of various political parties convened by the government on Monday ahead of the budget session of Parliament.