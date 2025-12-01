Kharge flags 'pain' over Dhankhar's sudden exit while welcoming new RS Chairman

New Delhi, Dec 1 Congress national president and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday congratulated Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on taking over as Chairman of the Upper House, while simultaneously voicing the Opposition's disappointment at not being able to bid farewell to former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar after his abrupt resignation.

Kharge also reminded Radhakrishnan of his early political association with the Congress and urged him to uphold impartiality, cautioning that any inclination towards favouring the ruling party could prove "dangerous".

Radhakrishnan, a former Maharashtra Governor, was elected Vice President with 452 votes, defeating the INDIA bloc candidate Sudarshen Reddy.

Extending greetings in the House, Kharge said, "I rise today on my own behalf and on behalf of all opposition members to heartily congratulate you on assuming the office of Chairman of Rajya Sabha."

Quoting former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who also served as Vice President, he added, "I consider it apt to quote the following sayings of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.... On 16th May 1952, he said, 'I belong to no party'. I'm saying this because many people claimed that you belong to their party. 'A democracy is likely to degenerate into a tyranny if it does not allow the Opposition groups to criticise fairly, freely and frankly the policies of the government' -- this is Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan's speech."

Kharge drew attention to the Vice President's Congress connection by recalling his paternal uncle C.K. Kuppuswamy, a former three-time Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore, and noting that Radhakrishnan later represented the same constituency.

"I appeal to you to maintain a balanced perspective and not look at that side (Treasury benches) from your seat, as that can be dangerous; however, not looking at this side (the Opposition benches) is also dangerous. It is important to keep equilibrium on both sides, and I wish you a successful tenure," he said.

Emphasising the Vice President's political origins, he said, "I also hope you remember that your roots are in the Congress party."

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks ahead of the Winter Session, Kharge stated, "The Prime Minister has delivered a strong speech outside and held a press conference, indirectly criticising us. We will, however, respond to that within the House."

He also expressed regret over Dhankhar's sudden departure, adding, "I hope you will not mind that I feel compelled to refer to your predecessor's completely unexpected and sudden exit from the office of Chairman, Rajya Sabha, which is unprecedented in the annals of parliamentary history."

"The Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, being the custodian of the entire House, belongs as much to the Opposition as to the government. I was disheartened that the House did not get an opportunity to bid him farewell. Regardless, on behalf of the entire Opposition, I wish him a very healthy and long life," he said.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sharply criticised Kharge for raising Dhankhar's resignation during the session, saying it was inappropriate for the moment.

Slamming Congress, Rijiju said, "Kharge ji, you, your LoP in Lok Sabha and your chief whip Jairam Ramesh -- the things that you have done, I don't even want to mention them in the House today. In a democracy, we should respect each other. The matter he has referred to is very unfortunate. I just want to remind the House that you have forgotten the language you used to insult the former Vice President and the former Chairman."

"The kind of words and language you used about the former Chairman. The removal motion you served, a copy of which we still have. The language you used against the former Vice President, just think how much you have tarnished the dignity of the Chair. On this solemn occasion, my appeal is, please do not refer to anything which is not necessary on this solemn occasion," he added.

Jagdeep Dhankhar had resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, citing health concerns as his reason.

