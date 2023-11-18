Kharge, Gehlot meet Asst Engineer assaulted by expelled Cong MLA now given ticket by BJP

Jaipur, Nov 18 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday met Assistant Engineer Harshadhipati Valmiki at SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

Kharge said that Congress expelled Malinga as he was responsible for attacking Harshadhipati but BJP gave him ticket to run for the election.

“Every bone of Harshadhipati's body has been broken into pieces. Gehlot took care of Harshadhipati, met his family, consoled and helped them. The BJP says that they are with poor and Dalits, but by giving ticket to people like Malinga, the BJP has shown the difference between their words and actions.

In March 2022, Harshadhipati was beaten up by MLA Girraj Malinga and his supporters in Bari of Dholpur district. He suffered 22 fractures due to the assault and has been admitted to SMS Hospital since last one and a half years.

The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Harshadhipati has suffered a lot in last one and half years due to the brazen attack by Malinga.

“I understand what his family is going through. After Kharge came to know about it, he also expressed his desire to meet Harshadhipati. Instead of speaking against the attacker, the BJP embraced him by giving him a ticket. It is a black chapter,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that this incident has disturbed all and despite being a party MLA, the state government arrested Malinga.

“A case was registered against Malinga. Our leadership also canceled his ticket to send a message that no one is above the law,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that soon after the incident, the BJP questioned the Congress government but now it has given ticket to the same person who is responsible for it.

“This is a proof of the anti-Dalit policy of BJP and RSS,” the Chief Minister said.

