Kharge, Rahul remember Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, Oct 2 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastru on his birth anniversary.

In a post on X in Hindi, Kharge said, "'For the progress of the country, we have to fight poverty, disease and ignorance instead of fighting among ourselves,' Lal Bahadur Shastri.

"From land reforms to laying the foundation of milk and green revolution, from abolishing the third class in railways to providing seats for women in buses, from the 1965 war to serving the country with our Gandhian ideas - our ideals, We remember the unprecedented contribution of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji. The simplicity and simple life of Shastri ji, who was rich in high thoughts, will always be an inspiration for us. 'Jai Jawan-Jai Kisan'," Kharge said.

He also paid floral tribute to Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary.

Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to Shastri saying the path shown by him inspires to give every hardworking citizen of India their right.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Tribute to former Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji on his birth anniversary. With the slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', he worked to empower the two major ascetic classes of the country.

"The path shown by Shastri ji inspires us to give every hardworking citizen of India their right," he added.

Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India and was born on October 2, 1904, in Uttar Pradesh's Mughalsarai.

He is fondly remembered as a man of the masses, known for his simplicity, honesty, and dedication to public service. He died onJanuary 11, 1966, a day after signing the Tashkent Declaration.

