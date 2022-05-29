Khiru Mahto bags JDU ticket amid rift between Nitish Kumar and RCP Singh

Amid the rift between Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister- Janata Dal United (JDU) leader RCP Singh, the former denied a Rajya Sabha ticket to Singh as JDU announced Khiru Mahto as Rajya Sabha candidate of JDU from the state on Sunday.

The Bihar CM trusted the current Jharkhand JDU state President over Union Steel Minister RCP Singh.

"Nitish Kumar was unhappy with Union Minister RCP Singh. The way Singh had made proximity with BJP and supported the stand, were among the reasons cited. Rather than working strongly he supported the others. So the CM of Bihar decided not to give him a ticket. This will benefit JDU," a senior leader (JDU) toldon condition of anonymity.

JDU leader further toldthat Singh was dealing with BJP for an alliance in Uttar Pradesh and mentioned that it was obvious for Mahto to bag the ticket after 'Singh let down the party morale'.

