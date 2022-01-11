Khushi Dubey alleges 'illegal detention' in Bikru case

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Jan 11 Khushi Dubey, the widow of Amar Dubey, the slain aide of gangster Vikas Dubey, has alleged that she was illegally detained by the Kanpur police for four days after the Bikru incident.

She has moved an application in this regard during her appearance in the special judge, POCSO court, in Kanpur

Khushi moved an application in the court to register a case against the police personnel, accusing them of torturing her by keeping her in illegal custody for four days.

She said that she came to know about this recently after coming across a copy of the case diary, in which her arrest was shown on July 8, while the police had forcibly taken her away from her house on July 4.

Shiva Kant Dikshit, her lawyer said that the widow of Amar Dubey, who was killed in the encounter in the Bikru case, had also been made one of the accused.

Her case is under trial by the special judge, POCSO Court, Kanpur Dehat.

Dikshit further said that the hearing with regard to the framing of charges against the accused, including the widow of Amar Dubey, was to be held in the court on Monday, but she moved an application pleading the court for registration of a case against the guilty police personnel, who, she claimed, had tortured her by illegally keeping her in custody for four days. Khushi was a minor at the time of the incident and her arrest.

"In the complaint, the widow has alleged that she was married to Amar Dubey on June 29 whereas the Bikru incident took place on July 3 in 2020. The police took her away from her house on July 4, when she was a minor. Videos of her arrest are available on social media. She alleged that other women were also with her in the police station. On getting the copy of the case diary about a fortnight ago, she came to know about her arrest on July 8," Dikshit further said.

The court has now fixed January 25 for the next hearing in the matter.

