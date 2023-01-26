Khushi Dubey wants to be a lawyer or doctor

Kanpur, Jan 26 Khushi Dubey, an accused in the Bikru massacre and widow of slain gangster Amar Dubey, wants to continue her studies following her release from jail recently after 30 months.

Khushi wants to pursue law or MBBS by qualifying NEET and said she will study for it.

She told reporters at her house that she wants to put the past behind her and carve a new future for herself.

"If not a doctor, I would like to study law so that I can help others like me," she said.

Khushi said she knows that she has a long legal battle to fight but is prepared for it.

She, however did not want to talk about the past or the Bikru incident.

"I was married for just three days and did not know what had happened. Suddenly I was picked up by the police and what I faced in police custody for four days is something I do not want to even think about," she said.

Khushi, wife of Amar Dubey, nephew of Vikas Dubey, the mastermind of Bikru incident in which eight policemen were massacred on July 3, 2020, further said that "someone" had installed CCTV cameras all around her house which was making the neighbours uncomfortable.

"I do not know who has put up these cameras. If the police are so concerned about my safety, they should provide me security," she said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor