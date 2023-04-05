Kichcha Sudeep's campaign to boost BJP's strength in Karnataka polls: CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 5 : After actor Kichcha Sudeep said he would campaign for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the campaign by the Kannada superstar will give a lot of strength to the saffron party.

"Kichcha Sudeep is a famous superstar and will campaign for us, we will prepare a blueprint for his campaign soon. He is a very big star, his popularity is very high and I strongly believe that his campaigning will give a lot of strength to the BJP," CM Bommai told during an interview.

Laying rest to speculations of Sudeep joining the BJP ahead of the Karnataka polls, the Kannada actor had said that he would "not contest elections but will support Chief Minister Bommai".

Sudeep had said he shares a personal bond with Bommai.

Asked about senior Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leaders joining BJP, CM Bommai said that BJP would get a clear majority and come back to power.

Alleging that Congress president DK Shivakumar had handed out cash during the poll campaign, CM Bommai said that the people are watching everything and will respond on the ballot box.

