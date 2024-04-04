Killi Kruparani Resigns: Former Union Minister Quits From YSRCP

Former Union minister Dr. Killi Krupurani has resigned from YSRCP on Wednesday. In a press conference in Srikakulam, she announced that she was submitting her resignation to the party.Kruparani came down heavily on YSRCP president and Chief Minister JaganMohanReddy for “insulting” her by not giving any political or nominated posts and completely ignoring the assurances given to her.

Initially Kruparani expected Rajya Sabha MP seat from the YSRCP, later she thought she would be given MLC post. Finally, she expected YSRCP ticket to contest either from Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency or Tekkali Assembly constituency. But no ticket was given to her by the YSRCP leadership to contest in the ensuing polls.Upset over the attitude of the YSRCP leadership, she had decided to quit from the party.

According to sources, Kruparani is likely to join the Congress soon. Having served as a Union Minister under the previous UPA government, she is expecting ticket from the Congress to contest in the ensuing elections. It is learnt that the party has given its assurance to Kruparani in this regard.