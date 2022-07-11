'Kilo' Force commander reviews rescue operation at Amarnath

Srinagar, July 11 Rashtriya Rifles' Kilo Force commande, Major Gen S.S. Salaria visited the calamity site near the holy Amarnath cave and took a first-hand account of progress of rescue and resuscitation operations, officials said on Monday.

"Operations are progressing on war footage to assist civil administration in restoring Yatra in a record time frame," the army said.

"On special request of the Shrine Board, Indian Army have created a shunt on the Yatra track, against the flow of nalas."

The army also said scanning and excavation of suspected sites consisting of rocks and debris, as also glaciated patches in the Amarnath Nala is being done with state-of-the-art radars.

"The rescue operation including medical treatment of affected Yatris and their further evacuation is being carried out," it said.

"GoC Kilo Force interacted with Baltal Camp administrators and civil engineers at Nilagrar. A review of efforts was undertaken to further coordinate the ongoing rescue operations with the civil administration."

