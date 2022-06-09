Kiran Bedi's book 'Fearless Governance' launched in Hindi

The Hindi edition of 'Fearless Governance', a book by former Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi, was released here on Thursday.

The book 'Nirbhik Prashan' was released by Smita Prakash, Editor, ANI. The release of the Hindi edition coincided with Kiran Bedi's birthday.

Kiran Bedi, the first woman to join the Indian Police Service (IPS), said the book offers a practical model of "accessible, accountable and people-centric governance, something which is being encouraged by the country's present leadership".

"Many of the measures listed in the book are being practised in Delhi by the newly-appointed Lieutenant Governor. It is heartening to see this," she said.

"Good governance cannot be without sustained grassroots connect," she added. Vinai Kumar Saxena took oath as the 22nd Lieutenant Governor of Delhi on May 26.

ANI Editor Smita Prakash led the discussion and moderated the question and answer session.

"This is a lived-in book where the author has written each thing that she has experienced," she said.

TheEditor said Kiran Bedi worked efficiently at Raj Bhawan in Puducherry and when traditional media did not give space to her work, she reached out to people through social media.

"Forty years before Buldozer baba there was 'crane' Bedi," she said.

The book has been published by Diamond Publishers. Royalties of the books will be donated to India Vision and Navjyoti India Foundation.

Narendra Kumar Verma, Chairman, Diamond Books said, "This is a historic day. We are honoured to publish this one-of-a-kind book by Dr Bedi."

Kiran Bedi joined IPS in 1972. She was instrumental in prison reforms in Delhi's Tihar jail.

( With inputs from ANI )

