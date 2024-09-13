Kishtwar Encounter: Four Indian Army Soldiers Injured in Gunfight With Terrorists at Pingnal Dugadda Forest Area in Jammu and Kashmir

Four Indian Army jawans were injured in an encounter with terrorists at Pingnal Dugadda Forest area in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, September 13. Indian Army officials said that one of the injured soldiers has been evacuated to the nearby Command Hospital for treatment, while three are being treated locally.

The security forces have cordoned off the area and operations are still going on. More details awaited. The Encounter began on Friday, between security forces and terrorists at Pingnal Dugadda forest area, upper reaches of Naidgham village under the jurisdiction of Police Station Chhatroo, district Kishtwar.

Based on the intelligence inputs, a joint operation with the police was launched in the Chatroo area in Kishtwar. A contact has been established with the terrorists at around 3.30 PM on Friday. In the ensuing firefight, four army personnel have been injured. The operation is in progress, said White Knight Corps of the Indian Army.

OP SHAHPURSHAL

Based on the intelligence inputs, a joint operation with J&K Police was launched in area Chatroo at #Kishtwar.

A contact has been established with the terrorists at 1530 hrs.

In the ensuing firefight four army personnel have been injured. The operation is in… pic.twitter.com/rpal8ABsUu — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) September 13, 2024

Indian Army said that in the joint operation launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Indian Army troops on 11 September, two terrorists were killed & large war-like stores recovered.