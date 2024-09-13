Jammu and Kashmir Encounter: Security Forces Engage in Gunfight with Terrorists in Kishtwar

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 13, 2024 05:59 PM2024-09-13T17:59:37+5:302024-09-13T18:00:15+5:30

Security forces engaged in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Pingnal Dugadda forest area, located in the ...

Security forces engaged in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Pingnal Dugadda forest area, located in the upper reaches of Naidgham village, under the jurisdiction of Police Station Chhatroo in Kishtwar district, ANI reported citing Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Tags :Jammu And KashmirTerrorist KillingKishtwarNational news