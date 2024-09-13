Kishtwar Encounter: Two Indian Army Soldiers Killed in Gunbattle With Terrorists Jammu and Kashmir

Two Indian Army soldiers were killed and two others were injured during a gunbattle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, according to the NDTV report.

In another encounter, the Indian Army killed two terrorists in a gunfight in Kathua. This encounter took place when Indian Army soldiers were conducting a search operation in the Khandara area. Seeing themselves surrounded, the terrorists opened fire.

The gunbattle in Kishtwar's Chatroo began after the security forces launched an operation in the area. The encounter is still going on, the White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

According to the sources, these are the same terrorists involved in the encounter in Kishtwar and are linked to another encounter in Doda in July, when four soldiers, including an officer, were killed in action, sources said to NDTV.

Indian Army took charge and killed two terrorists in a few minutes. The terrorists have not been identified yet. Indian Army is still conducting a search operation for the soldiers in the dense forests.

The Indian Army is fighting an encounter with terrorists in the Pingnal Dugdda forest area in the upper reaches of Naidgham village in Kishtwar. About 4 terrorists are suspected to be hiding here. During the search operation in the Pingnal Dugdda forest area, the terrorists opened fire. With this, the encounter started here.