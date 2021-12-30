Know about 'Father of Indian Space Programme' Vikram Sarabhai on his death anniversary

Vikram Sarabhai is well known as the Father of the Indian space programme, because he played an important role for setting up India’s space research infrastructure which is now known as Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

Vikram Sarabhai was born on August 12, 1919, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, he was an Indian physicist and astronomer. He is also known for his efforts in building some major institutes in the country, like Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

When Russia launched the Sputnik satellite, Vikram too convinced the Government to set up the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

In 1962 the government finally set up the Indian National Committee for Space Research (INCOSPAR) after which it got re-named as Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Sarabhai was the first chairman of this committee.

With the support of Homi Jehangir Bhabha, Sarabhai established India’s first-ever rocket launching station.

Sarabhai was involved in many developments like he played a huge role in bringing space facilities to India, he was also involved in establishing India's astronomical future, not only this he also brought first satellite-Aryabhata in the country he was the genius behind this establishment. He also introduced cable television to India for which he took NASA help for establishment of the Satellite Instructional Television Experiment (SITE) in 1975.

In 1966 Vikram Sarabhai was awarded with the Padma Bhushan, he also recieved Padma Vibhushan in 1972 for his work he did in country.

Unfortunately the gem at died on December 30, 1971, due to cardiac arrest in Trivandrum.