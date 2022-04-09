Know how to download CBSE Term 2 admit card 2022

The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to conduct the Term 2 exam for CBSE classes 12th and 10th in an offline mode from April 26. Ahead of the exams, the board is soon going to release admit cards for the students on its official website.

Students should note that the Term 1 roll numbers which they have allotted during exams will also be the same for Term 2. The CBSE will soon release fresh hall tickets for the Term 2 Exams.

Thus the exact date of admit card is still yet to be announced by the board. For the latest and fastest updates, students must keep their eye on the official website, cbse.gov.in

Once the admit card gets released students must download their admit cards from this website. Not only from a website but the students will get their admit cards from their respective schools.

Know how to download the admit card