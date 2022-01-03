Know what is 'Sulli deals' and 'Bulli Bai' apps which are targeting Muslim community women

As the year 2022 started and here are new crimes listed in the country. An app called Bulli Bai is getting into so much discussion, because of its illegal use. It is reported that the app 'Buli Bai' on the hosting platform GitHub is targeting Muslim community women, they are getting auctioned without their knowledge.

This shameful activity happened after the 'Sulli Deals' that took place in July 2021, in which the photos of Muslim women had been uploaded without their knowledge and were auctioned online. And now this is again happening on GitHub.

While Suli Bai targeted random Muslim women online, the Buli Bai app targeted influential Muslim women, who are active on social media, including journalists, social workers, students, and famous personalities without their knowledge. The Delhi IT Ministry has taken action against this matter and also blocked the accounts of creators who made this app.

What are 'Sulli deals' and 'Bulli Bai'?

Sulli deals are the deals that were made online and auctioned to Muslim communities women with their doctored pictures, and the app's tagline used to say "Sulli deal of the day".

And now after 6months the same app is made called Bulli Bai which uses the same tactics and this app is been also promoted online on Twitter with the user name @bullibai. The display picture of the app was of a Khalistani supporter. Both apps work almost the same but the only difference is that Sulli used to display random women's pictures while Bulli is using influencers' pictures.

This matter first came to light when Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw raised their voice on Twitter. Priyanka Chaturvedi took the matter forward to Mumbai Police and filled the complaint against them and also demanded the arrest of culprits.

However, now IT Ministry has taken action and blocked the creators of the Bulli Bai app and an FIR has been lodged by the Delhi Police.