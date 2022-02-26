Kolkata: 3 arrested for smuggling brown sugar worth Rs 1.15 cr

Three people have been arrested for illegally supplying contraband and seized 593 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 1.15 crore, said the Siliguri police.

According to the police, the three persons have been identified as Sekhawaat Biswas, Abdul Majid, and Ashim Akram.

As per the police, all the accused have been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and taken into custody.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

