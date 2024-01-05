Kolkata Bomb Scare: Police Receives Mail Regarding Bomb Threat at Indian Museum

The Kolkata Police received a bomb threat email on Friday, January 5, from a group called "Terrorizer's 111," claiming the presence of a bomb at the Indian Museum in the city. According to the news agency ANI, Kolkata Police stated, "Bomb squad reached the location and visitors' entry to the museum has been restricted for the next few hours."

The city police's dog squad is conducting searches at the museum after the bomb scare. While there have been bomb threats issued in various parts of India in the recent past, most of them turned out to be hoaxes. In Bengaluru, several schools had to be shut for the day after receiving bomb threats.

West Bengal | Kolkata Police received a mail from a group called 'Terrorizer's 111' regarding a bomb threat at the Indian Museum. Bomb squad reached the location & visitors' entry to the museum has been restricted for the next few hours: Kolkata Police — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2024

On December 12 of the previous year, a man was arrested in Karnataka for making a hoax call alleging that a bomb was planted at the Raj Bhavan. The accused was identified as Bhaskar, an agriculturist from Mulbagal in Kolar district.