Kolkata Doctor-Rape Case: West Bengal Govt Declares Mass Resignation of State-Run Hospital Doctors Not Acceptable, Has To Be Done Individually

The West Bengal government stated on Saturday that the mass resignation of doctors from state-run hospitals is not valid, as per service rules, and must be submitted individually. Several doctors had collectively signed resignation letters, seeking justice for the post-graduate trainee who was raped and murdered at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital. Their action also supports junior doctors who are on a fast-unto-death to press for their demands.

"Unless an employee sends in his/her resignation personally to the employer as per service rules, it is not a resignation letter," Alapan Bandyopadhyay, chief advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, told reporters at the state secretariat Nabanna here.

He clarified that the letters submitted by the doctors were merely collective signatures without addressing specific issues. Bandyopadhyay emphasized the government's intent to clear up confusion surrounding the mass resignations of senior doctors from various government hospitals, including R G Kar Medical College and IPGMER and SSKM Hospital.

Earlier this week, a group of senior doctors at R G Kar Medical College submitted a collectively signed "mass resignation" letter in solidarity with their protesting junior colleagues. Following this, doctors from other state-run hospitals sent similar letters. Junior doctors at several government hospitals across the state are on a fast-unto-death, demanding justice for their murdered colleague, the resignation of the state's health secretary, and improved workplace security.