Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: BJP Announces Series of Protest Programmes From August 28

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar has intensified his criticism of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal by announcing a series of programmes to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at a state-run hospital over two weeks ago. Majumdar, who is also a Union minister, stated that these demonstrations will take place across the state from August 28 to September 4.

Majumdar has called for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation, accusing her of failing to address women's safety concerns. He announced that the BJP will initiate a sit-in at Esplanade in Kolkata starting August 28. Additionally, the party's women's wing will stage a protest by locking the gates of the state women's commission office.

"The state women's commission seems to have gone into a stupor," Majumdar told reporters on the sidelines of a demonstration by BJP in Shyambazar area of the city.The BJP leader announced that on August 29, party activists will surround the district magistrate's office in each district at noon. Additionally, on September 2, protests will be organized outside administrative offices in every block.

On September 4, a 'chakka jam' will be observed everywhere in the state stalling the movement of traffic for one hour, he said.