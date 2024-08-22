Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: FAIMA Calls Off Strike After Positive Directions From Supreme Court

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) has ended its 11-day protest against the rape and murder of a female doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case in Kolkata. This comes after the Supreme Court's decision on 'positive directions' urging doctors to return to work and guaranteeing no adverse action against them upon resumption.

#FAIMA has decided to call off the strike following positive directions from the #Chief Justice of India.



We welcome the acceptance of our prayers for interim protections & the necessary steps to enhance security in hospitals.



United,We will continue to fight legally.@ANIhttps://t.co/duRj9hCCWBpic.twitter.com/neYLpp2kng — FAIMA Doctors Association (@FAIMA_INDIA_) August 22, 2024

Earlier on Thursday, the apex court requested protesting doctors to resume their duties and provided assurances of interim protections and enhanced security measures in hospitals. In response, FAIMA, representing doctors across the nation, announced the end of its strike via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), reaffirming their commitment to legally continue their fight.

This decision comes shortly after several Resident Doctors' Associations (RDAs), including those at AIIMS Delhi, RML Hospital, Lady Hardinge Medical College, and Indira Gandhi Hospital, called off their strikes.

The incident, which has triggered nationwide protest among the doctors, involved the brutal assault and murder of a junior female doctor. Her body was discovered with severe injury marks on August 9 inside the seminar hall of a state-run hospital and college in Kolkata.