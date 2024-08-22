Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Delhi-AIIMS, RML Doctors Call Off Strike After Supreme Court Assurance
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 22, 2024 05:04 PM2024-08-22T17:04:19+5:302024-08-22T17:04:26+5:30
The resident doctors of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS) and RML Hospital have decided to call off their strike on Thursday, August 22, in the interest of public service and welfare following the Supreme Court's decision.
RDA, AIIMS said that they appreciate the Supreme Court's direction to take cognisance of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case in Kolkata, which addresses the issue of the safety and security of healthcare workers across the country.
In the interest of the nation and in the spirit of public service, the RDA, AIIMS, New Delhi, has decided to call off 11-day strike. This decision comes in response to the appeal and direction of the Supreme Court. We extend our sincere appreciation to the Supreme Court for… pic.twitter.com/fCxWJqM6So— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2024