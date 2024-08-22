Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Delhi-AIIMS, RML Doctors Call Off Strike After Supreme Court Assurance

The resident doctors of All India Institute Of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS) and RML Hospital have decided to call off their strike on Thursday, August 22, in the interest of public service and welfare following the Supreme Court's decision.

RDA, AIIMS said that they appreciate the Supreme Court's direction to take cognisance of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital case in Kolkata, which addresses the issue of the safety and security of healthcare workers across the country.