Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Objects to Kapil Sibal's Laughter During Hearing; Video Goes Viral

During the hearing of the rape and murder case in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital College in Kolkata, which created uproar across the country, the atmosphere in the court was very serious. However, a remark by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta caused senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing the West Bengal government, to start laughing. In response, the Solicitor General said to Sibal, "At least do not laugh." Throughout today's hearing, the Supreme Court raised numerous questions directed at the West Bengal government, the state police, and the hospital administration.

During the proceedings, the Solicitor General, citing the case diary, outlined when the police were informed and highlighted the negligence displayed in the case. Kapil Sibal smiled at this, which angered the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. He remarked, "Someone has lost their life... at least don't laugh."

The Supreme Court described the delay by the Kolkata Police in registering a case of unnatural death concerning the rape and murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital as "extremely disturbing." Justice Pardiwala questioned, "When you start conducting a post-mortem, it means it is a case of unnatural death. A case of unnatural death was registered at 23:20 at night, with the GD entry and FIR being registered at 11:45 on August 9. Is this true?"

Justice Pardiwala expressed shock, saying, "It is very disturbing that the post-mortem was started even before registering a case of unnatural death." He then advised Sibal, "You should give your statements responsibly and not in a hurry. When was the case of unnatural death registered?" Sibal responded, "At 1:46 pm." The judge further inquired, "Where are you quoting this detail from?" As Sibal took time to answer, the court instructed him to ensure that responsible police officers are present with him during future proceedings.

The CBI has made several shocking revelations in the status report submitted to the Supreme Court. The CBI stated that the hospital administration's attitude regarding the entire matter is questionable. The victim's family was informed about the incident very late. Initially, they were told about the victim's illness and later about a supposed suicide. The CBI also claimed that the crime scene had been altered, clearly indicating an attempt to cover up the crime.