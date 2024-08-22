Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Supreme Court Urges Doctors to Resume Work; Assures No Adverse Action

On Thursday, the Chief Justice of India called on doctors who are currently protesting the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata to return to work and assured them that no adverse action would be taken by the hospitals.

Let the health professionals return to work and once they return to duties the court will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse action. How would the public health infrastructure function if doctors did not return to work, said Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, having taken suo motu cognizance of the Kolkata rape-murder case, directed the CBI to submit a status report on its investigation by August 22. Additionally, the CBI was tasked with investigating the mob vandalism at the hospital and providing comprehensive details on the incident.

The nationwide protest by resident doctors reached its 11th day on Thursday, significantly impacting patient services across several hospitals. The doctors are demanding the implementation of the Central Protection Act to ensure the safety and security of healthcare professionals.