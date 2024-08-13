Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors, Among 25 Called for Questioning in RG Kar Hospital Incident

Junior doctors, interns and other staff who were on duty with the postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and killed at state-run RG Kar hospital, were on Tuesday called for questioning at Kolkata Police headquarters.

The Head of the Department of Chest Medicine at RG Kar Hospital and a security guard were also summoned to Lalbazar as part of the probe.

“Around 25 people have been called for questioning today, including four doctors who reportedly had dinner with the deceased woman on the night of the incident,” a police officer said.