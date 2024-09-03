Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Protest Against BJP MP With 'Abhijit Ganguly Go Back' Slogans (Watch Video)

Calcutta High Court Former Judge and Tamluk BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay faced go back slogan from junior doctors on Monday night who sat on the streets all night demanding the resignation of Nagarpal Vineet Goyal in a case related to the alleged rape and murder case of trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The BJP MP from Tamluk went to meet the protesting junior doctors on BB Ganguly Street on Monday night.

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Burn Effigy Seeking Resignation of Police Commissioner.

However, as soon as they saw him, the protesting junior doctors started shouting go-back slogans against the BJP MP. The junior doctors also announced that they did not want any political leader in their protest. After this, the BJP MP left the spot. Gangopadhyay claimed that he came to stand beside the junior doctors as a resident of the city and not as a politician. He also claimed that the junior doctors misunderstood him.

Junior Doctors Protest Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case

Gangopadhyay said, "I have come here (protest site) as a dweller of this city...I am not against them (protestors), I am with them...CP (Commissioner of Police) must come to see the doctors, they are not hooligans, they are junior doctors."

However, the agitating junior doctors have been saying since the beginning that they do not want to let any colour of politics in their protest. Despite turning away the political leaders, he met the junior doctors sitting on the street on Monday night with actresses Devalena Dutt, Chaiti Ghoshal, and Sudipta Chakraborty.