Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Junior Doctors Protest Outside Swasthya Bhawan Over Trainee’s Death (Watch Video)

Junior doctors staged a protest outside Swasthya Bhawan in response to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In a report submitted to the Supreme Court on Monday, September 9, the West Bengal Health Department stated that 23 people have died due to an ongoing doctors' strike. The report was filed during a hearing on the suo motu petition concerning the rape and murder of a doctor at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The 23 deaths were reported from various hospitals where doctors have been participating in the protest, refusing to provide non-essential services.

The medic's body with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day.