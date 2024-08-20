Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Kerala Govt Orders Space Audit in Medical Colleges To Ensure Employee Safety

Amid widespread protests by healthcare professionals over the rape and murder of a resident doctor at a Kolkata hospital, the Kerala government has responded by initiating a space audit across medical colleges in the state to enhance employee safety.

State Health Minister Veena George has instructed the Director of Medical Education to conduct a space audit in medical colleges across Kerala, according to a government statement released on Tuesday. This directive followed a high-level meeting of medical college officials convened by the minister.

The conduct of the space audits has to be ensured at the institution-level by the principals and at the state-level by the Director of Medical Education, it said. The minister has also ordered additional safety measures for Kerala's medical colleges, including organizing mock drills, installing public address systems, CCTVs, and alarms, utilizing walkie talkies, enhancing security monitoring, and restricting unauthorized individuals from staying inside hospitals at night, the statement added.

The minister also directed that all medical colleges should implement the Code Gray protocol -- which is used if someone, including a patient, is being aggressive, abusive, violent or displaying threatening behaviour.

The minister stated that all medical colleges are undergoing audits for security, fire safety, electrical systems, and lifts to ensure the safety of employees and patients. According to the statement, George noted that many hospitals were already performing exemplary work in safety based on these audits.