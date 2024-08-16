Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: Rapists Are Carefree but Protestors Are Being Attacked by Mob, Says BJP Leader Smriti Irani

BJP leader and former Union Minister Smriti Irani took an attack on the Mamata-led West Bengal government in connection with a trainee doctor's rape and murder case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9.

During the press congress with the media, Irani said rapists are roaming carefree, but the protestors are being attacked by the TMC mob. Attacking Mamata's government, she said who was the person because of whom the rapist was confident that he could return home after the rape? Who is the person in the police who told the parents that the girl had committed suicide, what action has been taken against that officer till now?

#WATCH | RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case | BJP leader Smriti Irani says, "...The question arises did no one hear the screams of that woman on that floor? It has also come to light from media reports that 150 mg of semen was found in that woman. Is this the… pic.twitter.com/xRnAe4zXnv — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2024

While accusing the negligence of the West Bengal government in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case, Irani stated, "Rapists are carefree but the protestors are being attacked by a mob. How is it possible that a group of hooligans are in the state and the police do not know about it? How is it possible that they enter and vandalise the hospital and media reports say that they vandalise those that could be part of the evidence?...The question is will the girl get justice or not?"

Also Read | Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder: CBI Detains Ex-Principal of RG Kar Medical Hospital Sandip Ghosh for Questioning.

Smriti Irani said that police officers and the CM of Bengal want to ensure that investigations are not completed in totality. "Why is she in a hurry knowing that these questions are still unanswered?..."

"Rapists are carefree but the protestors are being attacked by a mob. How is it possible that a group of hooligans are in the state and the police do not know about it? How is it possible that they enter and vandalise the hospital and media reports say that they vandalise those that could be part of the evidence?...The question is will the girl get justice or not?," she added.

Smriti Irani said that the dead body of that woman was bleeding. She had been stabbed in the chest, stomach and legs. The nails of both hands were found broken, certainly, when she was being raped, that woman was struggling with atrocities.

The whole country stands united with every citizen of Bengal who is looking for justice. A girl is raped in her own hospital. There are many questions, the public is waiting for answers. The family has not asked for money but justice. Getting justice for the family will be the biggest tribute.

As many as 25 people have been arrested in connection with the vandalism by an unidentified mob at the RG Kar Hospital campus on August 14, causing damage to the protest site, vehicles, and public property.

On Wednesday night, a mob entered the RG Kar Hospital campus, causing damage to the protest site, vehicles, and public property. Security officials were forced to intervene to disperse the crowd.

Update: As of now, we have made 25 arrests in relation to the vandalism at R.G. Kar Hospital on Wednesday night. Four more suspects were identified by netizens from our social media posts. The search for the remaining suspects is ongoing. Thank you once again for your support. pic.twitter.com/AlaIU23KOV — Kolkata Police (@KolkataPolice) August 16, 2024

The Kolkata Police took to its official handle on X to share the development and posted, "As of now, we have made 25 arrests in relation to the vandalism at RG Kar Hospital on Wednesday night."