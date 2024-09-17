Kolkata Doctor-Rape Murder Case: We Accepted 99% of Medics’ Demands, Police Commissioner to be Removed, Says CM Mamata Banerjee

On Monday night, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal, the Director of Health Services, and the Director of Medical Education. This decision came in response to the demands of the protesting junior doctors. Following a meeting with the medics, she claimed that talks were “fruitful” and nearly “99 per cent of their demands have been accepted”, Banerjee said.

After the meeting held at her residence to address the RG Kar impasse, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed reporters that the name of the new Kolkata Police Commissioner will be announced after 4 PM on Tuesday. She urged doctors to resume their duties, noting that most of their demands have been met.

“No punitive action will be taken against the doctors. I would request them to rejoin work as common people are suffering,” she said.