Kolkata: Fire Breaks Out at Restaurant in Park Street (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 11, 2024 11:43 AM2024-06-11T11:43:50+5:302024-06-11T11:49:55+5:30
A huge fire broke out at a restaurant on Park Street in Kolkata on Tuesday, June 11. After receiving ...
A huge fire broke out at a restaurant on Park Street in Kolkata on Tuesday, June 11. After receiving the information, local police and a fire bridge rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.
According to Calcutta Police, the fire broke out around 10.35 am on Tuesday at a rooftop cafe, which is located in the building. No casualties have been reported yet.
Visuals From the Spot
#WATCH | West Bengal: Fire breaks out at a restaurant in Park Street, Kolkata. Several fire tenders have reached the spot to extinguish the fire. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/KrnnMCZGnO— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024
Seven fire trucks are working to douse the blaze. A disaster management team is trying to determine whether people are trapped inside the building.
No injuries or casualties have been reported yet. More details are awaited.Open in app