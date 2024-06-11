Kolkata: Fire Breaks Out at Restaurant in Park Street (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out at a restaurant on Park Street in Kolkata on Tuesday, June 11. After receiving the information, local police and a fire bridge rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

According to Calcutta Police, the fire broke out around 10.35 am on Tuesday at a rooftop cafe, which is located in the building. No casualties have been reported yet.

Visuals From the Spot

#WATCH | West Bengal: Fire breaks out at a restaurant in Park Street, Kolkata. Several fire tenders have reached the spot to extinguish the fire. Details awaited pic.twitter.com/KrnnMCZGnO — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

Seven fire trucks are working to douse the blaze. A disaster management team is trying to determine whether people are trapped inside the building.

No injuries or casualties have been reported yet. More details are awaited.