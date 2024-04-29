Kolkata Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts in Plastic Godown in Burrabazar Area; 15 Fire Tenders at the Spot

A huge fire broke out at a plastic materials godown in Kolkata's congested Burrabazar area on Monday morning, April 29. 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse it after the blaze spread to two adjacent residential buildings in the area. According to the official present at the spot there were no injuries reported in the fire incident that occurred around 5 am in the morning.

"The fire first broke out in the godown storing plastic material and then spread to the adjacent residential buildings. Since the godown was full of inflammable materials it spread fast," a senior officer of the Fire and Emergency Services department told news agency PTI.

Both the godown and the residential buildings are on Govindo Mohan Lane beside Nakhoda Masjid in the central part of the city. At the moment the fire has been brought under control," he added.

Local people also assisted the fire brigade personnel in dousing the blaze, the cause of which is yet to be ascertained, he added. Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose rushed to the spot and supervised the operation. A forensic team will investigate the fire, the minister said.