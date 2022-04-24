Kolkata: Major fire breaks out in Tangra, situation under control

A major fire broke out at a repairing garage in the Tangra area of Kolkata on Sunday.

A total of 10 fire tenders are present at the location.

"The fire broke out at a repairing garage. A total of 10 fire tenders are present at the location. The fire has been brought under control", said Sanat Kumar Mondal, Deputy Director (HQ) Fire.

No one was injured in the blaze that broke out around 3 pm, the fire personnel added.

( With inputs from ANI )

