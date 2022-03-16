Kolkata: Markets decked up for Holi celebrations; water guns carrying PM Modi's picture 'a hit' among children say sellers

The Bada Bazaar wholesale market in Kolkata is decked up with huge stock for Holi celebrations ahead of the festival, including herbal colour, balloons and water guns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image on it and a variety of masks with super-hero designs.

A shopkeeper while speaking tosaid, "We have Modi water guns (pichkari) this time which is a hit among children. The herbal 'gulaal' is also in huge demand as most of the people prefer the herbal one. We try to sell more Indian products."

"Modi water guns (pichkari) are witnessing high demand this time which is a hit among children. In the last two years, we were not able to do business due to COVID-19 hence we were hoping for a bumper sale. But it is not that good but is manageable," said another shopkeeper.

A customer Parul said, "It has been two years that we have not been able to enjoy the festival of colours, so this time we are excited about the festival. My children are demanding the water guns and balloons to play with during Holi."

"The products are a bit expensive this time, but we are negotiating and it is manageable," she added.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor