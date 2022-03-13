Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim inspects site of fire incident in Tangra

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim on Sunday inspected the site of the fire in the Tangra area of Kolkata.

Speaking to ANI, Hakim said, "The situation is under control. The cooling process is underway. The forensics team will collect samples for further investigation into the incident."

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A major fire broke out at a godown in Kolkata's Mehr Ali Lane in the Tangra area in Kolkata on Saturday evening which has still not been completely extinguished even after 10 hours.

Earlier, Debtanu Ghosh, Divisional Fire Officer, said, "The fire has not been completely extinguished even after 10 hours as there are some highly inflammable materials in the godown and we are not able to enter inside. Two fire brigade personnel were injured during the dousing operation."

A total of 15 fire engines were present at the spot to douse the flames when the fire broke out in the tannery at around 6:30 pm on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

