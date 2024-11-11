Kolkata Professor Found Dead With Throat Slit in Uttarakhand Hotel

A 44-year-old professor of Jadavpur University in Kolkata was found dead with his throat slit at a hotel in Uttarakhand. According to the media reports, he had arrived at the hotel with two of his friends a few days back.

The blood-soaked body of Mainak Pal, a professor in the Philosophy Department, was found on November 8, lying in the washroom with deep cuts on his neck and hands. He is survived by his wife, daughters and parents and was expected to return on November 8. When the family was unable to reach him, they contacted the hotel and staff broke into his room and discovered his lifeless body.

The Philosophy professor's chilling death has shocked his colleagues back in Kolkata. The Jadavpur University Teachers' Association has said Pal left a deep imprint as a teacher. A preliminary investigation by Uttarakhand Police has not ruled out the possibility of suicide, as indicated in initial police communications. The professor's body is expected to be brought back to Kolkata by Sunday evening.