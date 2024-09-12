Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Mamata Banerjee Offers to Resign for Justice in RG Kar Hospital Doctor Case

The RG Kar Hospital doctor rape and murder case in Kolkata has garnered significant media attention in recent weeks. On Sunday, junior doctors protested outside Swasthya Bhawan. In response, the Bengal government agreed to talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address the situation at RG Kar Hospital. On Thursday, the protesting junior doctors announced they would attend the meeting at the state secretariat by the 5 pm deadline. Now according to sources, it is said that Mamata Banerjee has also offered to resign if it would help the public and ensure justice in the doctor's murder case.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said, "I am ready to resign from the Chief Minister of West Bengal. I am not concerned about the post. I want justice, I am only concerned about justice getting served."