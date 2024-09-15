Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Protesters Waited For 3 Hours to Meet Mamata Banerjee, Told It’s ‘Too Late’ for Meeting

Doctors and common man in Kolkata are protesting for the justice of trainee doctor who was raped and the murdered. Now it's been over a month still the victim's family is struggling to get justice. Doctors have claimed that they waited three hours outside Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence, only to be told it was "too late" for talks.

The Chief Minister, along with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, Home Secretary Nandini Chakravorty, and state police chief Rajeev Kumar, was present for discussions on Saturday evening. The doctors arrived around 6:40 PM after Banerjee visited their protest at Swastya Bhavan, seeking dialogue. However, they could not agree on the demand for a live telecast of the meeting.

While the doctors insisted on live coverage, the TMC government declined. Banerjee appealed to the doctors to join the talks, promising a signed copy of the meeting minutes afterward. She reminded them that the meeting had been requested by the junior doctors and their email did not mention live-streaming. The Chief Minister stated that a video release was not possible since the case was still in the Supreme Court and urged them to have faith in her integrity.

Dr. Aqeeb, a member of the delegation, noted that the CM invited them for tea, but junior doctors insisted they would only do so if justice was served. After discussions, the protesters reluctantly agreed to forgo the live-streaming demand and requested the meeting minutes instead. However, they were later informed of a delay, leading them to wait in the rain for three hours, only to leave at 9 PM without a resolution. Many junior doctors were reportedly in tears as they boarded the bus back to Salt Lake.