Kollam Tragedy: Three, Including Firefighter, Die During Rescue Attempt in Neduvathur

Three people, including a Fire and Rescue officer, lost their lives while attempting to save a woman who had jumped into a well in Kerala's Kollam district. The deceased have been identified as Soni S. Kumar (36), a firefighter from the Kottarakkara Fire and Rescue Unit and a native of Attingal; Archana (33), a local resident who reportedly jumped into the well, and Shivakrishnan (22), her friend who also fell into the well during the rescue attempt.

According to preliminary reports, Archana, who worked as a home nurse, had been living with Shivakrishnan in Neduvathur for the past two months. On Wednesday night, Shivakrishnan allegedly returned home intoxicated and created a rucus. Archana reportedly tried to hide the remaining alcohol to prevent further conflict, which enraged him. Following a heated argument and alleged assault, Archana jumped into the well located in the courtyard of their house.

Shivakrishnan immediately attempted to rescue her but slipped and fell into the well. Upon receiving information, the Fire and Rescue team from Kottarakkara rushed to the spot. During the rescue operation, firefighter Soni S. Kumar also fell into the well.

Local residents, along with additional rescue personnel, later retrieved all three bodies. The incident has left the community in shock, with authorities launching an investigation into the circumstances that led to the tragedy.