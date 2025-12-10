Konkan Railway Announces Christmas–New Year 4 Special Trains From December 16 to January 7; Check Schedule

To manage the significant rise in passenger traffic during the Christmas and New Year season, Konkan Railway has announced a series of special train services across multiple high-demand routes. These trains aim to reduce congestion and provide smoother travel options for people heading towards Goa, Kerala, coastal Karnataka, and Mumbai. With holiday travel reaching its peak during December and early January, the additional services are expected to greatly ease the strain on existing trains, many of which remain fully booked during this period. The special trains include daily and weekly operations, ensuring enhanced connectivity and convenient travel for festive-season passengers.

Train No. 01151

Train number 01151, the Mumbai CSMT–Karmali daily special, has been introduced to manage the increased passenger traffic during Christmas and New Year. This service will operate from December 19 to January 5. The train will depart from Mumbai CSMT every night at 12:20 am and reach Karmali the same day at 1:30 pm. Designed to provide additional capacity to Goa-bound travellers, this special service aims to ease congestion on the Konkan Railway route. The schedule offers passengers a convenient overnight journey, ensuring they reach their destination comfortably during the peak holiday travel period.

Train No. 01152

Train number 01152, the Karmali–Mumbai CSMT daily special, will operate between December 19 and January 5 to cater to the heavy return rush after the festive celebrations. This train will leave Karmali every afternoon at 1:15 pm and reach Mumbai CSMT at 3:45 am the next day. The service provides a reliable option for passengers returning from Goa to Mumbai, especially during the high-demand holiday season. With its overnight schedule, the train ensures minimal travel disruption and offers travellers a comfortable journey back to Mumbai at a time when regular trains experience significant crowding.

Train No. 01171

The weekly special train number 01171, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (T)–Thiruvananthapuram Central, will run on December 18, December 25, January 1, and January 8. It will depart from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 4 pm and reach Thiruvananthapuram Central at 11:30 pm the following day. This service provides an additional long-distance travel option for passengers heading towards Kerala during the festive season. The extended overnight journey offers convenient connectivity on a route that typically witnesses heavy demand. By operating on select Thursdays, this special train aims to reduce travel pressure and ensure smoother movement for south-bound passengers.

Train No. 01172

Train number 01172, the Thiruvananthapuram Central–Lokmanya Tilak (T) weekly special, will operate on December 20, December 27, January 3, and January 10. The service will depart from Thiruvananthapuram Central at 4:20 pm and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 1 pm on the third day. This extended-duration trip offers an important option for Kerala-to-Mumbai travellers during the festive rush. The schedule ensures passengers have a dependable travel window when regular trains are usually crowded. By adding capacity on this long-distance corridor, the special service contributes to smoother passenger movement and enhanced travel convenience across southern and western regions.

Train No. 01185

Train number 01185, the Lokmanya Tilak (T)–Mangaluru Junction weekly special, will run on December 16, 23, 30, and January 6. It will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 4 pm and reach Mangaluru Junction at 10:05 am the next day. This special service addresses the increased demand for travel along the coastal route during the holiday period. Passengers heading towards coastal Karnataka benefit from added capacity and an additional travel slot. The overnight schedule supports comfortable long-distance travel, and by operating on selected Tuesdays, the train helps reduce the seasonal rush on the Mumbai–Mangaluru sector.

Train No. 01186

Train number 01186, the Mangaluru Junction–Lokmanya Tilak (T) weekly special, will operate on December 17, 24, 31, and January 7. It will depart Mangaluru Junction at 1 pm and arrive at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 6:50 am the next day. This service provides essential return connectivity for passengers travelling from coastal Karnataka to Mumbai during the festive season. The overnight journey offers a convenient travel option at a time when regular services face heavy demand. By running on select Wednesdays, it balances passenger flow and ensures smoother travel arrangements on this busy coastal corridor.

Train No. 06267

Train number 06267, the Yeshwantpur–Karwar Express Special, will run on December 24 and 27. The train will depart from Yeshwantpur at 12 pm and reach Karwar at 6:10 am the next morning. This service has been introduced to meet the holiday travel demand along the Karnataka–Goa coastal stretch. With its midday departure and early-morning arrival, the train offers travellers a convenient and comfortable schedule. The service is expected to significantly reduce congestion during peak travel days, giving passengers an additional option for reaching Karwar when regular trains experience increased crowding due to festive travel.

Train No. 06268

Train number 06268, the Karwar–Yeshwantpur Express Special, will operate on December 25 and 28. Departing from Karwar at 12 pm, the train will reach Yeshwantpur at 4:30 am the next day. This return service has been planned to handle the rise in passenger movement from Goa and coastal Karnataka towards Bengaluru during the festive season. Its schedule ensures a smooth overnight journey and offers much-needed additional capacity on a route where regular trains tend to run full. With increased convenience and improved connectivity, the special train supports better travel flow during the year-end holiday rush.