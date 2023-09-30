Konkan Railway to replace 2 sleeper coaches with AC 3-tier coaches

The Konkan Railway (KR) on Friday announced that it will be replacing two of its sleeper coaches with economy three-tier AC coaches in two trains -- Mumbai-Madgaon Mandovi Express and Mumbai-Madgaon Konkan Kanya Express -- on a permanent basis from February next year.

This is being done as there is a huge demand for AC travel in these two trains, said KR spokesperson Girish R Karandikar. He further said that KR has decided to run additional special trains for clearing extra rush of passengers travelling during Ganesh festival. It will include special MEMU trains between Madgaon Jn and Panvel, and between Panvel and Khed, he added.