Koraput Tragedy: Pilgrims’ Bus Overturns In Odisha; 4 Dead, 30 Injured; CM Announces ₹2 Lakh Compensation

In a tragic incident, a bus carrying pilgrims overturned at Shakuntala Ghat under the Boipariguda police limits in Koraput, Odisha. The accident resulted in the loss of four lives and left 30 others injured. The mishap occurred early in the morning causing panic among the passengers and locals. Eyewitnesses reported that the bus lost control while navigating the treacherous turns of the ghat road.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep condolences to the victims' families and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for each deceased individual's family. Authorities have assured prompt medical assistance to the injured, who were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Meanwhile, local police and administrative officials have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that factors such as poor road conditions or mechanical failure may have contributed to the tragedy.