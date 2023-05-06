Kozhikode train blaze: NIA takes accused for evidence collection

Thiruvananthapuram, May 6 For the first time after taking over the case of a Delhi youth setting ablaze passengers on a train bound to Kannur last month, the NIA on Saturday took the accused out for evidence collection.

The accused was taken to a petrol pump at Shornur and the railway station from where he boarded the train and later committed the crime after the train left the Kozhikode station.

The incident took place on April 2 when the train bound for Kannur left Kozhikode. Shahrukh Saifi, the 27-year-old Delhi resident, set a few passengers ablaze by dousing them with petrol in the moving train.

He later travelled on the same train to Kannur and after a few hours boarded a train from there and got down at Ratnagiri in Maharastra.

