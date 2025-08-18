‘Kripan’ curbs at PM’s I-Day event: BJP Sikh leader fights for Punjab sarpanch’s rights

New Delhi, Aug 18 A Punjab sarpanch, denied entry to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event at Red Fort on Independence Day for carrying the sacred ‘kripan’, got support on Monday from Sikh BJP leader R.P. Singh, who described the episode as a “violation of constitutional rights.”

The BJP National Spokesperson took up cudgels on behalf of Sarpanch Sardar Gurdhyan Singh of village Kalsana (Nabha, Punjab), regretting that the latter was stopped from attending the Independence Day event despite his valid official invitation (Letter No. 499 issued by the Government of India).

On Monday, R.P. Singh, a former Delhi MLA, met Madhur Verma, Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range), Delhi, to submit a formal representation against ACP Shashi Kant Gaur, who allegedly stopped the village headman from Punjab from proceeding towards the seating area.

In his representation, R.P. Singh highlighted that the Sarpanch was denied entry solely because he was carrying the Sri Sahib (Kirpan), a sacred article of Sikh faith inseparable from Sikh identity and constitutionally protected under Article 25.

He said this was a violation of constitutional rights, as upheld by the Supreme Court in Balwant Singh versus State of Rajasthan (2006), and amounted to both an insult to the Sikh community and an act of dereliction of duty, bringing disrepute to Delhi Police.

During the meeting, Joint CP Madhur Verma spoke to Sarpanch Gurdhyan Singh in a video call and expressed regret over the incident.

Verma confirmed that an enquiry will be conducted in this episode. He also invited the Sarpanch for a personal meeting, reaffirming goodwill and respect.

After the meeting with the Joint CP, R.P. Singh welcomed the gesture by the Delhi Police leadership while stressing that strict instructions must be issued to prevent recurrence of such a lapse infringing the constitutional and religious rights of the Sikh community.

