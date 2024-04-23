K.S Eshwarappa Suspended: Not Scared Of Expulsion, Former Deputy CM Hits Out At BJP

Former Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday said he is not scared of expulsion from the BJP as he reiterated his resolve to contest the Lok Sabha elections as an independent with full vigour. He said his expulsion was on the expected lines. Eshwarappa said he will win the elections as a non-party candidate and then “go back to the BJP” as he has completed five terms as a candidate from the party.

At a press briefing after his expulsion from the BJP, the veteran Karnataka politician said, “I have decided to contest as a non-party candidate, I still have hope, I do not fear any expulsion. I will contest elections and win and will go back to BJP again. I have competed five times with the lotus sign.” This comes after BJP ousted Eshwarappa from the party for six years for “embarrassing the party” by contesting the 2024 general elections from Karnataka as an independent candidate. The former deputy chief minister who had also served as the party's state unit president, has entered the poll fray, blaming state BJP president BY Vijayendra and his father and veteran party leader BS Yediyurappa, for his son KE Kantesh being denied the ticket to contest from Haveri.

In an official statement, Karnataka BJP disciplinary committee said, “Ignoring the party's directions, you are contesting as a rebel candidate from Shimoga Lok Sabha constituency, causing embarrassment to the party. This is violation of party discipline.”

The expulsion note issued to Eshwarappa read, "…so, you have been relieved from all the responsibilities and have been expelled from the party for six years, with immediate effect."Eshwarappa on multiple occasions spoke against the leadership of Yediyurappa and his family in Karnataka BJP, saying that the senior party leader continually sidelines those who espoused the cause of Hindutva like Nalin Kumar Kateel, Pratap Simha, C T Ravi and D V Sadananda Gowda.