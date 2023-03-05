KSRTC bus falls off road in Kerala, 5 injured
By ANI | Published: March 5, 2023 03:37 PM 2023-03-05T15:37:35+5:30 2023-03-05T21:10:02+5:30
At least five people were injured when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus fell down a hillside ...
At least five people were injured when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus fell down a hillside in Idukki district, the police said on Sunday.
The incident took place near Neriyamangalam, in Idukki district. Injured people were admitted to a hospital in Neriyamangalam in Kerala, they said.
According to the information, the KSRTC bus enroute from Thiruvananthapuram to Munnar falls down a hillside in Villanchira village on Sunday morning.
More details are awaited .
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app