KSRTC bus falls off road in Kerala, 5 injured

By ANI | Published: March 5, 2023 03:37 PM 2023-03-05T15:37:35+5:30 2023-03-05T21:10:02+5:30

At least five people were injured when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus fell down a hillside ...

KSRTC bus falls off road in Kerala, 5 injured | KSRTC bus falls off road in Kerala, 5 injured

KSRTC bus falls off road in Kerala, 5 injured

Next

At least five people were injured when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus fell down a hillside in Idukki district, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Neriyamangalam, in Idukki district. Injured people were admitted to a hospital in Neriyamangalam in Kerala, they said.

According to the information, the KSRTC bus enroute from Thiruvananthapuram to Munnar falls down a hillside in Villanchira village on Sunday morning.

More details are awaited .

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Kerala state road transport corporation Kerala state road transport corporation Kerala transport Kerala state road transportation corporation